Zelma Carter

Carter, Zelma



Zelma Louise Carter of Springfield passed away on December 19, 2025. She was born on November 29, 1932 to the late Cecil and Mary Wickerham. In addition to her parents, Zelma was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Carter Sr.; son, Gene Allison II; stepdaughter, Robin Sue; and brothers: David and Richard Wickerham. Zelma is survived by her son, Perry (Kathy) Allison; stepson, Paul J. Carter Jr; stepdaughters: Debra (Tim) Snyder, Betty Jean (John) Rader, and Paula Carter; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Zelma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all those who love her. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, funeral will immediately follow at 11:00. Zelma will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park.





