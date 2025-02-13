Zech, Thecla

Zech (Koesters), Thecla Rose Marie



age 89, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2025. Preceded in death by her Husband, Richard. Survived by her sisters, Diana Koesters and Marlene Showalter; brothers, Ronald, Denis (Dawn), and Bernard (Sue) Koesters. Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, and Monday, February 17, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Henry Parish Community Center, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6680 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com