Zamonski, John Alexander



Age 86, of Oakwood and Kettering, entered eternal life on April 16,2025. Born in Detroit, MI, December 03, 1938, he was the oldest child of Theodore Zamonski and Bernice (Baka) Zamonski. John graduated from the University of Detroit (1961) with a degree in English. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in fall '61 and after training in "Intelligence" in Baltimore, MD, was posted back to Detroit, MI. He married Kathleen Sullivan in September of 1962. After serving three years in the Army, John returned to the University of Detroit and earned a master's degree in English. In 1966, John, and family, moved to Athens, OH, where he studied for a Ph.D. in English. For his doctoral thesis he wrote about the love themes in the works of John Dryden. In 1970, the family moved to Dayton, OH where he began his teaching career at Wright State University. In 1976, John was hired by Central State University, Wilberforce, OH where he served for 40 years. John retired from Central State in 2016 due to poor health. After his retirement John received "emeritus" honors at Central State in recognition of his many years of service. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Zamonski. Survived by his wife, Kathleen, five children: Carol Zamonski, Linda Rumpf, Mark Zamonski, Eric Zamonski, and Elaine Zamonski (Michael Schlaerth); Eight grandchildren: Christopher Zamonska-Blake, Amelia Zamonski, Alek Zamonski, Hellena Rumpf, Beowulf Rumpf, Veronica Schlaerth, Katherine Schlaerth, and Mira Schlaerth; brother, Ted Zamonski (Sandy); sister, Therese Murphy (Matthew) and sister-in-law, Donna Zamonski. John will also be missed by members of the Dayton Sherlock Holmes Club, called The Agra Treasurers, of which he was a member for 40+ years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, at 12:00PM on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Family and friends may visit from 11:00AM until the time of service. After the Mass, family will privately lay John to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. The family is very thankful for the care and attention given to John by Compassus/Hospice during the time he was in their care. Fond remembrances and expression of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com



