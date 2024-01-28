Zahora, Elizabeth

Zahora (Dudon), Elizabeth "Betty"



Elizabeth "Betty" (Dudon) Zahora, age 93, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024. She was born on September 28, 1930 in Dayton, OH. Betty was a 1948 graduate of Kiser High School. She was very proud of her Slovak heritage. She maintained her family customs all through life. She loved to polka dance and bake ethnic cookies. She was a member of the Jednota, American Czech-Slovak Club, Slovak Club and Kiser Alumni. She enjoyed crocheting towels and picking weeds. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Zahora; her sister, Ella (Mike) Plsek; two brother in-laws, Joe (Eloise) Zahora and John (Peg) Zahora and her sister in-law, Carolyn (Dick) Warner. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Zahora, Mark (Sue) Zahora and Vince (Lynne) Zahora; four grandchildren, Zach, Alex (Cati), Danielle and Andrew and one great-granddaughter on the way. Visitation will be held Monday, January 29, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at The Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton, OH 45404. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice.



