Zachary Cox

Cox, Zachary



Zachary (Zach) David Cox was born on January 15th, 1979 in Dayton Ohio. He was a graduate of Brookville High School. Ever since Zach was a child he showed great strengths of determination and perseverance; these traits carried into his adult life where they proved to be pivotal and necessary in the many obstacles and challenges he faced. Despite these many difficulties Zach lived throughout his life, his kindness for others, his loving heart and compassion remained strong and central to who he was. Even when he struggled, he still cared for others, his family and community. Zach enjoyed laughter more than anything. He loved a good joke or a funny story, particularly those at the expense of others. He found comfort in reminiscing on older and easier times; these memories serving as an escape from what was his present reality. Above all else, Zach will be remembered as a son and father, brother and nephew, grandson and grandfather, and a friend. He is proceeded in death by his beloved grandparents Donna and Richard Cox. Zach is survived by his daughter Macenzie (Darren) Kemp, whom he called "his life's purpose"; mother Cynthia Oaks; sisters Andrea Binkley and Kara Redolfi; Aunt Becky; grandchildren Vaeda and Graylen; life partner Barbara Puterbaugh; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do an act of random kindness, that you not pass judgement too quickly on those living a less fortunate life than you, or that the next time you hug a loved one you hold onto them a little bit longer.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com