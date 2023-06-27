Young, Wade



Wade Young, age 90, of West Milton, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 9, 1933 to John & Rachel (Gibson) Young in Hyden, Kentucky.







He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 69 years, Annie (Hoskins) Young; sons Donnie and Darrell Young; granddaughter Jesica Young.







He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter Beverly (Bruce) Pinson; grandchildren Renee (Bob) Hansford, Melissa Pinson, Kaylee Young, Denver Young; great grandchildren Skyler Kohl, Chase Sochacki, Eva Young, Ezren Young, Bobby Hansford, Austin Hansford, and Solomon Marshall; great great grandson Malachi Kohl; sister Mamie Woods; brothers Kenneth (Sadie) Young, Ronald (Earlene) Young; numerous nieces and nephews.







Wade retired from General Motors Inland after 30 years of service and he was a wonderful dad and grandfather.







The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories of Wade may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



