YOUNG, Shirley

Shirley L. Young, 89, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, Ohio. She was born on April 15, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Paul T. Sr., and Miriam G. (Hayward) Baker.



In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Allen Young, whom she married on April 22, 1949; and her brother, Paul T. Baker, Jr.



Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Barbara A. Dudon of Holiday, Florida, Rebecca L. (Dennis) Brockman of Centerville, Ohio, Betty L. Young of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Beth E. (Neal) Langenkamp of Union, Ohio; her grandchildren, Lisa (Charlie) McCormick, Eric (Kayla) Langenkamp, Sara (Brad) Statzer, Jessica (Tim) Ford, Julia (Tim) Debreceni; her 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jackie Trubee of Covington, Ohio.



A graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Abbottsville Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Brown officiating. There will be no public visitation. Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, is serving the family.



Shirley's family requests that memorial contributions be made to either: Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Road, Englewood, Ohio 45322 or Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org/donations. Online condolences may be shared with Shirley's family by visiting



