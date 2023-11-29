Young, Russell

Young, Sr., Russell L.



Russell L. Young Sr., age 64 of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. He was born December 26, 1958 in Garden City, Michigan. Russ was a successful entrepreneur in the hospitality industry owning multiple businesses over 35 years, including two IHOPS and six bars, most recently Sparky's Lounge and BoJangles Nightclub. He proudly served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1979. He enjoyed spending time at the lake and was an amazing friend, and beloved by countless people. But his greatest passion was family, always being there and sacrificing throughout his life. He will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Young; brother, Robert Young; and daughter, Renee Young-Sturgis. Russell is survived by his brother, Charles Young; children, Russell Young Jr. (Angelica), Jason Young (Allison), Morgan Craft (Ben), Kelsey Williams (Tanner), and Jessica Young; grandchildren, Haleigh, Kaleigh, Brady, Hudson, Alexander, Weston, and Fallon; loved ones, Denise Smallwood and children. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com