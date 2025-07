Young, Roxanne K.



Roxanne Young passed away on April 24, 2025 at Springfield Regional Hospital. Survived by two sons. Justin Young and Gerard McWhorter. Three grandchildren Colton, Lyla and Ivan. Sister Pam (Dave) Cecile of NY brothers Tony Young, Dennis (Thelma) Young of NV and John Bethea of AL. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 5, 2025 1:00 pm at Northwood Assisted Living, 3001 Middle Urbana Rd, Springfield, Ohio 45503.



