Young, Robert J.

Robert J. Young age 87 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday October 17, 2023 in his home. He was born August 7, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Dave Young and Amelia Bokeno Young. He was married to Carol Jean (Schuchter) Young for over 60 years and she preceded him in death on July 9, 2019. Bob was a great supporter of Badin High School since Day One, after having had a terrific career at Hamilton Catholic High School. A graduate of Xavier University, Bob retired from General Electric aircraft engine operation at Evendale where he was the manager of labor relations and human resources. Bob was a Chemistry major at Xavier and taught Science at Lakota High School the very first year it opened. He subsequently earned the award as the top science teacher in Southwest Ohio. He was also the first head football coach at Lakota and an assistant basketball coach there. An outstanding athlete on the football field and basketball court, Bob was named to the Badin/Hamilton Catholic/Notre Dame Athletic Hall of Fame, the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Legion of Honor at Xavier. The Youngs have also been the Legacy Family in Badin Athletic Hall of Fame. As a volunteer he has been involved in Cincinnati Fine Arts campaigns, Greater Cincinnati United Way campaigns, on the board of Catholic Social Services of Southwest Ohio, and the president of the finance committee at Queen of Peace Parish. Nothing Bob ever did was ever about Bob Young. It was always about the organization, about the campaign, about the opportunity-and it was Bob Lending his efforts to make sure that the organization or the campaign was successful. That is what his life was all about. Bob and his late wife Carol are the parents of 6 Badin graduates- Eric (Beth) Young, Greg (the late Kathie) Young, Melanie (Chuck) McKinney, Sharon (Mike) Hundley, Paula Carlyle, and Paul (Patti) Young. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one sister Loretta Caudill. Bob was also preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Wood and a half brother David Young. Visitation on Monday October 23, 2023 at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM, with Father Jeff Silver, officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. If desired, sympathy may be expressed by memorial contribution to Hospice of Hamilton or to Badin High School Scholarship Fund. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



