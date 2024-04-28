Young, Maureen Lois



YOUNG, Maureen Lois, age 66, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at her residence. Maureen was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Outreach & Justice, Huber Heights Senior Center, taught CCD classes for the youth ministries and was a Volunteer for the Girl Scouts and Salvation Army. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Anne Leahy; brother, Kevin Leahy, Sr. Maureen is survived by her loving husband, Roy Young; daughters & sons-in-law, Cynthia & Scott Peffly, Heather & Craig Mayrer; sister, Patricia Holtz; brothers, Timothy, Terrence, Michael & Brian Leahy; grandchildren, Bradley, Alissa, Eric, Oliver, Isaac; many nieces, nephews; other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, May 2, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Andrew Smith celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com