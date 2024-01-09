Young, Martha J.



Martha J. "Marty" Young, 91, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living in Miamisburg, Ohio. She was born in Preble County, Ohio on January 18, 1932, to parents, Russel and Fern (House) Horn. As a proud graduate of Miami University, Marty's love of children was seen throughout her brief but rewarding career as a teacher in Cincinnati and Franklin. She coordinated a home treatment program for her daughter and became a co-supervisor at the Middletown Treatment Center for Brain Injured Children (later Doty House). She was eternally thankful to the numerous volunteers in their home treatment program and at the Treatment Center who aided with the development of her special needs daughter. Marty loved her family and will be greatly missed by her son, Russel (Carolyn) Young; daughter, Debbie Young; brother, John (Carol) Horn; sister-in-law, Ann Horn; grandchildren, Amanda (Robert) Simmons & Benjamin Young; great granddaughter, Lucy Simmons; and a nephew plus several nieces, great nieces & great nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Lynn F. Young; great granddaughter, Arya Rose Simmons; and brother, Harold Horn. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Collinsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wares Chapel United Methodist Church, 1060 Foos Rd., West Manchester, OH 45382 - OR - Abilities First Foundation, 4710 Timber Trail Dr., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com