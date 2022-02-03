YOUNG, KATHY

YOUNG (Ramey),



Kathy Elaine



Kathy Elaine Ramey Young, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 30, 2022. She was born March 14, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph E. and Alice Ramey. Kathy was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, Michael T. Young as well as two children, Roosevelt "Dusty" Brown and Antiqua "Panda" Ramey.



Kathy is survived by her children: son, Demon (NaShea) Ramey of Spfld, OH and their child, Demoni' Ramey, whom she called Bootsie, daughter, Angel Ramey (Elmer) of Nashville, TN and her child, Erinn Echols II whom she called Bo, daughter,



Michael "Mikea" (William) Calhoun of Spfld, OH and their child, William Calhoun II whom she called JC, step-daughter, Michelle Artis (Brian Kidd Sr) of Conyers, Georgia and her children, Bryan (Angeline) Artis II of Spfld, OH and Cortne' Mosley of Conyers, GA; great-grandchildren, Destne', Bryan III,



Harmony, Bishop and Erinn III; mother-in-law, Lois Young, of Indianapolis, IN; brothers, Butch (Denise) Ramey of Spfld, OH, Keith (Cheryl) Ramey of Nashville, TN, Ronald Ramey of Florida, Donald (Diane) Ramey of Springfield, OH, Charles



(Leonard) Ramey of Houston, Texas; sisters, Viola (George) Wellington of Spfld, OH, Pauline Cordell of Nashville, TN,



Karen Clay of Columbus, OH, and Valerie Ramey of Spfld, OH; sisters-in-law, Twanna Harris of Indianapolis, IN, and Debbie Young of Springfield Ohio; special children, Mike Brown of Spfld, OH, and his children, Taylor, Zarik, Michael, Anthony and Saniyah and Josh Brown of GA and his children, Jirehn, TaPanda, Anaiyah; special grandson, Donta Greene II whom she called Buddy Love; as well as a host of dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation is Friday, February 4, 2022, from 12 noon until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing are required. A repast will follow the service at The L.



