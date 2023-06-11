Yost, Elizabeth

Yost (Gilliland), Elizabeth Ann "Betty"



Elizabeth "Betty" Yost (Gilliland), age 90 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Clayton, OH, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at The Moorings at Lewes, in Lewes, DE. She was born in Jackson, OH, daughter of the late Edgar and Virginia (Brown) Gilliland.



Betty was a secretary at Delco Moraine Division of General Motors in Dayton, OH, and served as a substitute secretary in the Northmont school system. She was a graduate of Kiser High School and Miami - Jacobs. Betty was a long-time member of Clayton United Methodist Church. She also spent many snowbird winters in Mesa, AZ at Towerpoint Resort where she enjoyed pool activities and social events. Betty enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, gardening, and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Yost; her sister, Lou Entz of Dothan, AL. She is survived by her son, Robert (Carol) of Millsboro, DE; her daughters: Beth Coy (Darryl) of Punta Gorda, FL, and Jennifer Radak (Jeff) of Hayesville, NC; her 5 grandchildren: Austin and Alina Coy, Ben and Nicole Radak, and Erin Scott; her 3 great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Aubrey and Scott Gines; and her brothers: David Gilliland of Naples, FL, and William (Bill) Gilliland of West Milton, OH.



The family would like to thank the Moorings Memory Care and Skilled Nursing Staff and Delaware Hospice for the excellent care they provided Betty.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Moorings in Lewes, DE.



In addition, a private graveside service for family and close friends will be held on June 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Arlington Cemetery, 9150 National Road, Brookville, OH.



Final care for Betty has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.



