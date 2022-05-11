YORK, Ricky Allen "Ricky"



Ricky (Rick) Allen York, age 76, of Dayton, passed away on May 4, 2022. He was born on July 31, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, and was a graduate of Kiser High School. Rick served as a class E5 Sergeant in the U.S.



Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a foreman from Delco Products. Rick was a



loving husband, and the most amazing dad and dedicated grandpa. Family always came first. He never missed the kids' events. He was there for every assembly, every game. He was an athlete, a Vietnam veteran, a fisherman, a family man. He loved the UP, the casino, backyard wiffle ball, and throwing a tennis ball to the pups. His jokes were legendary, his laugh contagious. He shared his



stories and his wisdom. He gave his family and friends so much love and laughter. Rick is preceded in death by his



parents, Clarence William and Edna Sophia York; his siblings Don York and wife Wilma, Connie Cook and husband, Henry, Bryan "Stan" York and wife, Wanda, Bonnie Nienaber and husband Virgil "Dutch," Lois "Jeannie" York, Larry York and wife, Mary, Janet Brown and husband, Don. Rick is survived by



Diana Lynn, his loving wife of 53 years; his son, Tod York; his daughter, Kelly Barnes; his daughter-in-law, Angie York; his son-in-law, Bob Barnes; his grandchildren, Matt Barnes and wife, Callie Barnes, Logan York, Kaylee York, J.T. Barnes,



Carson Barnes; his great-grandson, Henry Barnes; his brother, Danny "Rudy" York, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



Memorial Service will be held at 11:30am, Monday, May 16, at the funeral home.

