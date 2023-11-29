Yoakam, William R.



William Ralph Yoakam, age 86, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023. He was born on April 14, 1937 to the late Richard and Geraldine Yoakam (Shira). William worked as a Civil Engineer and started WYCO to which is still in business today. William was a devout Christian attending the South Dayton Church of Christ and was an elder at the church. William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosalie Yoakam; brother in law, Tom Craze; and nephew, Tom D. Craze. William is survived by 3 daughters, Jennifer Lee Hawley, Lisa Marie Yoakam Carte, and Kathy Noe; grandchildren, Devin Andrew Yeman, Jessica Rose Bell, James William Yoakam Bell, and Steve Judy; great grandchild, Orion Zachary Yeman; sister, Carolyn Craze; and nephews, Tim and Troy Craze; The family of William would like to give special thanks to Marie Stanfill, who was the most wonderful caregiver anyone could ask for. A visitation for William will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Following the visitation will be a memorial service at 1:30 PM at South Dayton Church of Christ, 300 S. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Yoakam family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com