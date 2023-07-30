Yeazell, Jeff



JEFF YEAZELL, 67, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Sunday, July 23, 2023. He was born in Springfield on February 3, 1956, the son of the late Richard M. and Norma (Hinson) Yeazell. Jeff retired from Ohio Edison where he had worked as a lineman for many years. He volunteered as a Springfield Township Firefighter for several years. Jeff restored his dad's 1954 Oldsmobile convertible to show car condition and the car is now on display at the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum, East Lansing, Michigan. He is survived by his siblings, Scott (Cathy) Yeazell, Randy Link and Debbie Alexander; nieces and nephews, Katie (Kevin) Mellett, Barbie (Jeremy) Holland, Charlie (Julie) Alexander, Mary (Ben) Hughes, Leesa Alexander (Joe Keehner), and Veronica Mansfield; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his step-mother, Barbara Yeazell; sister, Christine Yeazell; and brother, David Link. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate.cancer.org). The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





