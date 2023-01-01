YEAGER, Douglas M.



Douglas M. Yeager, 89, of Estes Park, CO, died in the company of his family on December 24th in Fort Collins, CO. Doug was born in Wauseon, OH, on November 10, 1933, to William Yeager and Maredith (Rupp) Yeager. Doug graduated from Loudonville High School (OH) in 1951, valedictorian of his class. He attended Princeton University, where he majored in Politics and graduated cum laude in 1955. He also attained advanced degrees from the University of Dayton, the University of Cincinnati, Wright State University, and Harvard Business School. Doug married Nancy Mosher of Loudonville in 1956, raising their three children in Dayton, OH. After management careers at NCR Corporation in Dayton and National Technological University in Fort Collins, he dedicated his retirement to the family foundation he established soon after Nancy's death in 2000. Doug is survived by sister, Diane (Norman Philion) Yeager; son, David (Michelle) Yeager; daughters, Deborah Yeager and Linda (John Florsheim) Yeager; grandchildren, Haley, Morgan, and Lucas Florsheim; and Doug's friend and companion, Marilyn Roberts. A private interment service in Dayton will be held at a future date. Please visit allnuttftcollins.com for Doug's full obituary.

