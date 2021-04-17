YAUGER, Melissa



Age 52 of Fairfield, passed away at Mercy Hospital-Fairfield on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Melissa was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 12, 1968, to Anita (Eubanks) and the late Dennis W. Clemmons. Known to most as Missy, she was very active with her kid's competitive dance team, Reflexions Dance Arts, where she served on different committees. She was a member of the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene. Above all, Missy will be



remembered as a loving wife, wonderful mom, daughter and friend to everyone she met. She was a ray of sunshine to all. Melissa will be dearly missed by her husband, Mike Yauger; her children, Madelyn Yauger and Mason Yauger; her mother, Anita Clemmons; her nephew, Austin Clemmons; as well as many extended family members, her 'Dance Family', and many close friends. Melissa was preceded in death by her



father; her sister, Shelley and her brother, Scott. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

