YATES, Katrina

YATES (Litteral),



Katrina Lynn



33, loving mother and daughter, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born



October 1, 1987, to Kelly McFarland of South Charleston and Donald Jones of Milford Center. Katrina grew up and lived in South Charleston, where everybody knew and cared for her. In addition to her parents, survivors include her step-father, Daniel McFarland; step-mother, Terri Kean; daughter, Annalee Yates; maternal grandparents, Hazel and Vernon Litteral and several half siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Katrina was a strong-headed woman that knew how to see the beauty in every circumstance life sent her way. She was a kindred soul and knew how to light up a room with little to no words. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the International Pentecostal Church of Christ in South Charleston. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

