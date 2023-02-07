X
YAHLE, Anne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

YAHLE, Anne E.

Age 67, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born in Dayton to the late William and Mary (Schulte) Yahle. Also preceding her in death is her brother, Thomas Yahle. Anne is survived by her siblings, Dan (Karen) Yahle, Nicholas (Janet) Yahle, Christy (Greg) Mershad and many other extended family members. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at the private convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements under the care of Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

