WYSONG, Barbara

WYSONG (Miller),



Barbara J.



89, of Camden, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born June 4, 1932, in Connersville, Indiana, to the late George B. and Della M. (Brown) Miller. In addition to her parents, Barb was



preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Archie Wysong, on April 1, 1985; and her daughter, Brenda Crisp, on May 17, 2018. She is survived by her children, Kenny (Sue) Wysong, Brian (Val) Wysong, and Sheila (Tom) Theobald; special niece, Kim (Tom) Whiteaker and their children, Kyle (Sarah) Pennington and Casey Pennington; grandchildren, Paul (Ali) Theobald, Leah (Chris) Johnson, Breanda (Steve) Pruitt, Jeremy Wysong, Kendra Blanton, Matthew (MacKenzie) Wysong, Angela (Jeremy) Ratliff, Raegina (Riley) Fugate, Michael (Candice) House and many great-grandchildren. Barb retired from the U.S. Post



Office in Camden, where she worked as a mail carrier. Barb



also volunteered her time to many organizations in the



Camden community. She had been an active member of the Camden United Methodist Church, where she played the



organ and was the choir director. Barb assisted many in the community as the administrator of the Camden FISH Pantry. She also was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the



Camden-Somers Township Fire Department. When not volunteering, she enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, bowling all over the country in tournaments, hand quilting, and fishing at Lake Erie. Most of all, her family gave her the greatest enjoyment in life. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, September 24 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Dover Center in Camden, formerly the United Methodist Church. Contributions in Barb's memory may be made to the Camden FISH Pantry or the Camden-Somers Township Fire and EMS.



