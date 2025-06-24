Wyrick, Margueree

Wyrick (Banks), Margueree
Margueree Wyrick (Banks), age 98, of Moreno Valley, CA, departed this life Friday, May 30, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 27, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
