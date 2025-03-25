Wynn, Thomas C.



Age 73, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday March 21, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on December 14, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Melvin and Martha (Harbrecht) Wynn. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1970 and went on to attend Miami University. On October 13, 1973 he married his high school sweetheart Lois Kelley. Tom worked in various roles for Southwestern Ohio Steel (SOS) for 25 years. In 2002, Tom and his 3 business partners opened the Hamilton office of Ryerson Coil Processing serving as General Manager, National Accounts. Tom loved to golf, travel, and ballroom dance. He enjoyed coaching basketball, soccer and baseball, and was a "dance dad" traveling around the country to dance competitions. He was an active member of the Red Cross and United Way. With Lois by his side providing support and care, Tom navigated the challenges of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He is survived by his wife, Lois Wynn; one daughter, Heather (Scott) Kessler; one grandchild, Cody Thomas; three brothers, David (Marla) Wynn, Melvin (Paula) Wynn and Matt (Glenda) Wynn; one sister, Jennifer (Tim) Pokett; brother and sister in-laws Jan Kelley (Ted) Frederick, Tom (Linda Dinkel) Kelley; mother in-law Anna Kelley Gibson. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Martha Wynn. There will be a visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Thursday March 27, 2025 from 5  7 pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Friday March 28, 2025 at 9:30 am at St. Peter In Chains Catholic Church 451 Ridgelawn Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be sent to UC Foundation - Caleb C. Whitaker III Fund for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Donations can be made at https://foundation.uc.edu/whitaker or by check payable to UC Foundation and mailed to The University of Cincinnati PO Box 19970 Cincinnati, OH 45219-0970. Condolences may sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. Albert D. Hinkel funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family



