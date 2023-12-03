Wylie, Barbara

WYLIE (Rude), Barbara A.



Barbara Rude Wylie, age 89, of Springfield went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 17th in her home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Springfield, OH. She loved school and was valedictorian of her Springfield High School graduating class of 1952. She then attended Wittenberg University on academic scholarship. She married Roger L Wylie on November 13, 1954, and they remained married for 55 years, until his passing in 2009. She is also preceded by her parents Margaret Rude Rice and William Thomas Rice, as well as by her brother Edwin Rude, Jr. and a sister, Janet Steed. She is survived by her remaining sister, Peggy Mongold, and her two children, Steven R. (Tracy) Wylie and Linda (David) Wylie Mirshafiee. She leaves behind the grandchildren that she loved so much: Penny Black, Adrienne and Grace Wylie, and Andrew, Mathew, and Brandon Mirshafiee. Throughout her life, Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting, and crafting. She lived a life of service, including membership in the Northridge Lioness Club, she knitted and then donated children's sweaters to World Vision for distribution around the world, and she taught adults to read through the Each One Teach One literacy program. She is a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Troy, OH, where she and Roger lived for nearly 30 years. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Barbara's life will begin at 11:30. Burial will follow in the Deer Creek Cemetery, London. In lieu of flowers, Barbara asked that donations be made to Troy First Presbyterian Church (troyfpc.com and search Giving), the American Heart Association (heart.org), or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





