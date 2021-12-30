Hamburger icon
Wyckoff, Peggy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WYCKOFF (LeClair), Peggy Jean

Age 68 of Dayton, formerly of Arkansas City, Kansas, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She served on the board for the Dayton View Historic District Association. Peggy loved Jesus, traveling, antiques, but most of all spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 39 years: Merle

Franklin "Frank" Wyckoff, children: Bobbi Lechlider of AK, Stormy (Darin) Horton of KS, Chad Wyckoff of Dayton, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, mother: Dixie (Humbolt) Cullum of KS, brother: Johnny LeClair of OK, sisters: Cindy (Raymond) Huff of KS, Debra Creekmore of ID, Brandi Cullum of KS, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Charles LeClair and brother: Leslie. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

