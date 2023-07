In Loving Memory of Merle Eugene Wyatt 6/15/1949 - 7/19/2011



12 years ago today,



God welcomed you home.



It left a void in our family



circle that's greatly noticed. We carry you in our hearts and minds always. You are dearly loved and missed.







Love,



Your Family and Friends



