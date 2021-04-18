WYATT, Marianne



"Trudie"



44, of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on May 11, 1976, in Springfield, the daughter of Mike and Marta (VanPelt)



Kennedy. In addition to her



parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 18 years,



Jerry Lee Wyatt; 2 beloved sons, Michael Lee and Justin



Tyler Wyatt; sister, Debra K. Kennedy; grandmother, Anne VanPelt; mother-in-law, Betty Wyatt; sister-in-law, Tracy



(Jason) Myers; brother-in-law, Brian (Dawn) Wyatt; nieces and nephew, Grace, Riley, Brooklyn and Conner; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Mary Kennedy and Robert VanPelt; and father-in-law, Ernie Lee Wyatt. Trudie attended Greenon High School and graduated from Southeastern High School. She was very active in school sports and enjoyed basketball, softball, volleyball and track. Her love for sports continued throughout her life and she enjoyed nothing more than watching her boys' play. She also devoted time to the band boosters and loved the Kettering Fairmont High School Band. Family events were the most treasured past time for Trudie, especially the camping trips at Lake Waynoka where she gained many friends who quickly became family. She was a member of the Emery Chapel United Methodist Church and she worked at Buckeye Homecare and previously Bridge Home Care as a medical coder. Her vibrant smile will be deeply missed by her family and friends and her memory will forever be cherished in their hearts. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 3-4 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life



Celebration Center. Service will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Kym James officiating. Burial will be at Enon Cemetery on Monday, April 26th at 11a.m. with Pastor Latoya Warren



officiating. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



