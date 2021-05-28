springfield-news-sun logo
Born, August 30, 1941, passed peacefully on May 25, 2021, after a brief hospital stay. Raised in Springfield, Ohio, and graduated from Shawnee High School (the very first graduating class) He retired from International Harvester after 41 years, where he worked in several departments, but paint was his favorite. He was an artist, enjoyed music and woodworking, cars, car races especially Formula 1 and going to car shows. Mark was a family man, coached little league and was the pit crew for his children when they raced BMX.

Mark was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jane and parents Joseph and Louise Wyant. Mark is survived by his brother Ted Wyant; daughters Amby Harrison (Steve), Karen Wilson (Doug); sons Ken (Kathleen) and Jon; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mark donated his body to The Boonshoft School of Medicine for research. No public service will be held at this time.

