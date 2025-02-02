Wright, Teresa Eileen



Teresa E. Wright, age 76, passed away on January 11th at Brookdale Assisted Living in Kettering, Ohio.



Teresa was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 1, 1948, at St. Ann's Hospital. She resided in Dayton and graduated from Kiser High School in 1966.



After graduation, she married Gerald Wright. In 1969 they moved to Germany where Jerry was stationed during this time in the US military. During this time in Germany, Teresa attended the International School and made many good friends while also having the opportunity to travel and see much of Europe. Teresa greatly enjoyed this period of her life.



After returning to the States, Teresa had her son, Gerald Scott Wright.



In 1976, Teresa joined the Dayton Police Force. She was among the small group of female cadets to initially join the department. She worked as a Dayton Police Officer for 24 years. Unfortunately, she was injured on the job and was forced to take medical retirement. Her remaining years she suffered ill health and negative effects from her injury until death.



Teresa is survived by her son, Gerald Scott Wright, her Mother, Vera E. Pappas, Brother, Robert Kimble, Sister, Susan Northcutt and her husband, William, Brother, David Kimble and Brother, James Pappas and his wife, Dora. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Teresa's dear friend and helper for 15 years, Debbie Isbel. Also, sincerest appreciation and thanks to Brookdale Staff as well as Suncrest Hospice for Terri's care.



We are also grateful to Zack Kimble (nephew) for his loving help in her last months.



Most of all thank you, Bob (brother) for being with her and holding her hand as she left us.



"We rejoice you are finally pain free, but our hearts will remain eternally heavy with your loss. We love you and miss you so very, very much."



There is to be no services at this time for Teresa. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home, Springboro, Ohio. Fond memories may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Wright Family.



