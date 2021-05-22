WRIGHT,



Steven A. "Steve"



Passed away Saturday, May 8, at Miami Valley Hospital, where he was born 67 years earlier. Under the care of doctors, nurses and staff Steve was unable to overcome his poor state of health. To Dr.. Salah and all these tireless professionals, thank you for your efforts and comfort to Steve. Steve had a passion of mowing lawns and shoveling snow for his customers in the neighborhoods he lived in. It gave him a sense of purpose and worth. His real love was the city of Dayton. Whenever you got into a conversation with Steve he wouldn't let you go until you could repeat back all the points he had made. Steve was that big of a fan of this city. Dayton has lost a loving son. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack C. Wright and mother, Dorothy A. Wright Bauer. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence "Frank" Wright; good and dear friend, Jim Goecke and family and the whole Ball family of The Air Street Church of God who, for many years, showed compassion to Steve. Thank you all! Service will be held at Air Street Church, 235 Air St., Dayton, OH 45404, at 3 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Steve will be interred with his Dad at The Dayton National Cemetery. This was always his final wish. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



