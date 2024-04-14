Wright, Roma J.



Roma J. Wright passed away Friday, April 12th, 2024, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 20th, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Fannie (Copeland) Peterson and Lindell W. Peterson. Roma was raised on a small farm near Cable, Ohio and graduated from Cable High School in 1945. Roma's journey of life started after graduation and moved to South Charleston, Ohio. She then was employed at Air Material Command WPAFB. Roma married Robert P. Wright on July 30th, 1950. Her later employment was a poll worker as a judge, Avon Cosmetic Representative and worked in the cash office of Wren's Department store. Roma also worked with her son Gary, in the Family Gift Shoppe. Most of her life was spent as a homemaker, which consisted of 4-H Sewing Advisor Child Conservation League, DeMolay Mothers Club, UMW officer church choir and church bell choir and many other church activities. Roma was a member and held many offices in Neal Chapter #522 OES of 72 years. She also was a former member of the Ohio Eastern Star Chorus. Roma was appointed Grand Martha of the Grand Chapter of Ohio in 1988. Roma is survived by her grandson, James W. Duff of Springfield; great-granddaughter, Brittany (Duff) Mata (Eric); great-grandsons: Andrew Duff (Isaac) and Jordan Duff; great-great granddaughters, Ava and Nora Mata; great great grandson Noah Mata; daughter-in-law, Valerie Gano; sister-in-law, JoAnn Wright and several close nieces and nephews. Roma is preceded in death in addition to her parents; husband, Robert P. Wright; sons: Dale A. Wright and Gary L. Wright; daughter, Linda J. Scott; sisters: Francis M. Peterson (infant) and Almira B. (Forrest) Cooper; brother, Lindell W. Peterson (Mary); brothers-in-law: Charles P. Wright (Roberta) and Russel D. Wright. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024,at 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Woode of Northridge UMC officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Eastern Star will begin at 11:45 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer or American Heart Association or charity of your choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





