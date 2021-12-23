WRIGHT, Renae

WRIGHT (Burns),



Renae Lee



Renae Lee (Burns) Wright of Hazel Green, KY, went home to her Lord and Savior on December 17, 2021. Renae was born in Hamilton, OH, on February 25, 1953, the daughter of Faris and Wanda Burns. Renae was a graduate of Hamilton High School and an Eastern



Kentucky resident for the last 25 years.



Renae was so many things to so many people-all who knew her knew of her love for music and animals. If you knew her, you couldn't help but love her. We're grateful and privileged to call her our Mom and thankful for a lifetime of memories and adventures that if you didn't know any better, you would have thought we made them up.



Renae is survived by her children Kellie (Cliff) Byrd of Cincinnati; Brian (Karen) Wright of Middletown; three grandsons Cooper and Chase Wright and Nicholas Byrd; and extended family and friends too numerous to count.



Thank you to Charles and Debbie Saunders for loving and watching over our Mom. We will be forever grateful to Salyersville Nursing and Rehab and Hospice of SW Ohio for going above and beyond to take care of our Mom.



The family will hold a private adventure to celebrate Renae's life and a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Hospice of SW Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243; Salyersville Nursing and Rehab, 571 Parkway Dr., Salyersville, KY 41465; or Wolfe County Animal Shelter, 202 Pet Ln., Hazel Green, KY 41332.

