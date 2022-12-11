WRIGHT, Mari-Ann



Mari-Ann Wright passed away on November 22, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida, at 90 years of age. She was born July 24, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, to Irwin and Helen B. Lawrence. She moved to Bradenton, Fla., in 1975 with her husband William L. Wright and two of her sons, Timothy and Nicholas. After raising her children, Mari-Ann went to work for Florida Home Health Service as a visiting nurse's aid and retired after approximately 20 years.



Mari-Ann was preceded in death by William, her husband of 67 years on March 13, 2019, and her middle son Nicholas L. Wright on August 24, 2021. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey and wife, Wendy of Renton, WA, and Timothy of Ashland, NE. She is also survived by her grandson Nicholas L. Wright, Jr. and his wife Emma Moore of St. Petersburgh, Fla., Granddaughter Michele Pevy and husband Scott and granddaughter Ariel Basa, both of Bradenton, Fla. Mari-Ann is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Three step-grandchildren and five step great-grandchildren. No services are planned.

