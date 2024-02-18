Wright, Linda



Linda (VanDyne) Wright transitioned in eternity to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 7th 2024. She passed peacefully in her home at the age of 84 with family at her side. Linda was born January 10th 1940 in Middletown Ohio to the late Donald and Mary (Brewer) VanDyne. Linda was married to Orville Wright Jr for 60 years prior to his passing on October 17th 2019.



Linda is survived by three children; Marty (Patty) Wright, Jeff (Rhonda) Wright, and Mary Beth (Wright) Hall; seven grandchildren Blake, Brandi, Cody, Carson, Daley, Amy, Jake; and seven great-grandchildren Emma, Jax, Silas, Harrison, Ella, Dylan, Dakota.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Donnie and Richie VanDyne.



Linda worked as a secretary at Franklin City Schools for 37 years where she created lifelong friends and cherished memories. Orville and Linda lived in Hunter until 1978 when they moved to Beal Road in Franklin. They were greatly involved in the community and constantly volunteering for community service.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday February 24th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, OH 45005, behind Anderson Funeral Home.



