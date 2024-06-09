Wright, Larry Bruce



Larry Bruce Wright, age 70, of Harrison Township, OH, departed this life Monday, May 27, 2024. Funeral service 10:30 am Monday, June 10, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 10:30 am. Family will receive friends 9:30 am- 10:30 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



