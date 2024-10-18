Wright, Hala

Wright (Tryon), Hala

100, of Greenville, OH. Passed away October 13, 2024. A visitation will be held at Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home from 12 PM - 1 PM on Monday, October 21, 2024. The funeral will be 1 PM following the visitation, the service will be given by Rev. Adam Wirrig. Burial will follow at Fort Jefferson (Oak Grove) Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

1499 N Broadway

Greenville, OH

45331

