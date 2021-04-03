X

WRIGHT, Frederick

WRIGHT,

Frederick Randall "Fred"

Frederick "Fred" Randall Wright, age 69, of Ross Twp., passed away on March 31, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 29, 1951, the son of Albert and

Edith Jane (Spears) Wright. He is survived by his children, Chanel Wright and Anna

(Berlin III) Honaker; grandchildren, Destiny (Justin Routzohn) Numberg, Dakota Numberg, Berlin Honaker IV and Brody Paul Honaker; great-grandchildren, Jayden Beard, Xander Beard and Owen Routzohn; two brothers, Danny Wright and Jeff Wright; one sister, Donna Durbin; and many other loving

relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 1:00 PM until the time of

funeral service at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow in Venice

Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

