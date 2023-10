In Loving Memory



Donald P. Wright



8/28/36 - 08/29/22



Blessings on thee my special friend. Your death was more than one heart can stand. You were my special friend. Now my hands cannot touch you. All I can do is walk down memory lane with tears upon my face. Your memory I will never depart. Remembering you will be so easy to do and this ache in my heart will never go away.



Tears of Love,



Edith Fuson



