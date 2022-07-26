springfield-news-sun logo
WRIGHT, DeMichael

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WRIGHT,

DeMichael Norman

Age 29, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-1 pm Wednesday, July 27, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Live stream service at 1 pm. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

