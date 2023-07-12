Wright, David R.



David R. Wright, 82, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 after a 3 1/2 year battle with lung cancer. He was strong to the end. He was born in Ross, Ohio on May 7, 1941 to parents, Roy and Blanche Wright. David had worked as a truck driver for JTX Express for 40 years. He was an active 30 year member of Edgewood Baptist Church. David was very much a "handy-man", being good with carpentry and welding. One of his greatest enjoyments was tractors, whether working on them or selling and trading them. He was a member of the Butler County Antique Machinery Club that meets monthly at Barn-n-Bunk. David is survived by devoted wife of 29 years, Eliza "Blondie" (Bowman) Wright, who was the love of his life and his sunshine; children, Sharmon (John) Brate, Angie, Kelly, Chris (Lisa) White, David & Jeff; special grandchildren, Ryleigh & Raegan Brandon; as well as many other grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly. Memorial Service will be Friday, July 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 West State St, Trenton, with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the church. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



