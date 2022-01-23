WREN, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Wren, age 79, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Villa of Springfield. She was born the daughter of Edgar H. and Mabel Lewis on January 19, 1943, in Tremont City, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; Barbara is survived by her beloved husband Frank Wren; daughter Lisa (Tony) Roush of Florida; brother James (Martha) Wren of South Vienna; grandchildren Brant, Sierra, and Anthony; great-grandchildren Kaylee, Kenzie, Kirsten, Anthony, Ava, Brooklyn, and Frankie. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Barbara was a longtime member of Northridge United Methodist Church. For many years she worked as a Registered Nurse at Community Hospital, and



Villa of Springfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping for clothes, and collecting precious moments figurines. A graveside service will be held at South Vienna Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to



RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME.



