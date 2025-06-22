Wray, Delores



Virgie Delores Wray, aged 94, passed away on June 17, 2025, Born on June 16, 1931, Delores is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Teresa; son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Belinda; brother, Darrel Sturgill and sister-in-law, Dee. Grandchildren, Christopher Wray and Kayce Wray-Brush and grandson-in-law, Alex Brush, as well as her great-grandson, Kaizen Wray-Brush. Delores was preceded in death by husband, Marvin L. Wray; her mother, Anna Sturgill; father, Ernest Sturgill; and brothers, Dallas, Lacy, and Kenneth Sturgill.A private reflection for Delores will be held by family and friends.



