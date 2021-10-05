WOSSUM, Karen Lee



Age 60 of Fairfield passed away September 20, 2021. She was born October 4, 1960, in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of



Morgan and Carol Wossum.



She is survived by her mother, Carol Wossum; sister, Gale Smith; and her many of friends and caregivers at Takoda Trails. Karen was preceded in death by her father. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Friends of Takoda Trails, 350 Kolb Dr., Fairfield, OH 45014. Condolences may be offered at



www.avancefuneralhome.com