WORTHY, James
Age 77, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Evening visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/