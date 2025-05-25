Worsham, Joyce Fay



Joyce Fay Worsham, age 87 of Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at The Mansions at Alpharetta Assisted Living and Memory Care in Alpharetta, Georgia. She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on August 26, 1937, the daughter of Willie H. & Dora Dean (Maxwell) Gooding. She is survived by her daughter Darla Worsham; brother Jimmy (Joyce) Gooding; sister-in-law Juanita Gooding Dietrick and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald R. Worsham; son Ronald R. Worsham II; brother Jerry Gooding and sister Judy Morris. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Garry Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com