Worley, Nancy Jane



Nancy Jane Worley passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3rd at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Springboro, Ohio. Nancy was born on June 11, 1944 in Richmond, IN to the late James E. and Norma R. (Kuth) Glander. Nancy was a life-long resident of West Alexandria, Ohio and longtime member at Salem Lutheran Church After graduating from Twin Valley South High School in 1962 she attended Sinclair College and Ohio State University where she studied Nursing, starting a lifelong career as a Registered Nurse. After graduating college, she worked at Good Sam Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit for over 20 years. With her love of nursing, she then continued her nursing career working as the Nurse Manager at Home Dialysis of Dayton for the next 13 years. Her passion, kindness and caring for others was important to her. Nancy retired from nursing in 2009 and spent her time, watching sci-fi movies, reading, vacationing at the beach and visiting with her family and grandkids. She also enjoyed meeting with her Twin Valley South High Club 62 classmates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Eric Glander. She is survived by her son Bryan (Theresa) Worley of Germantown; daughter Evette Bisard (Donnie Daniel, Jr.) of Athens GA; grandchildren Jessica Worley, Claudia (Willis) Whitestone, Benjamin (Zoe) Bisard, Nathaniel Bisard, Adam Bisard; great grandchildren Madeline Bisard and Asher Bisard; sister Kim Swor (Glander) of Georgia and nephews Shane and James Swor. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 1:30 pm until time of funeral service at 3:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH. with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



