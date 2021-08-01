WOOSLEY, Martin Ray



Martin "Max" R. Woosley, 70, died unexpectantly July 20, 2021, at his home in Barling,



Arkansas.



Max graduated from Hartford High School in Arkansas in 1969. Following graduation Max served 20 years in the Unites States Air Force.



Max is survived by his wife, Janet, of 24 years, brothers Doug (Nancy) Woosley, and Mike (Lavonda) Woosley, daughters Christina Woosley, Chaunnah (Joe) Tamboli, Samantha (Colt) Rhodes, and Rebekah (Tyler) Nelson, sons John (Sue) Woosley, Christopher (Malorie) Woosley, Maxwell (Charlesee) Woosley, Dylan Woosley, Alexander (Alyssa) Woosley, and Jacob (Hannah) Woosley, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 am. Service will be held at 12 pm at Crossroad Baptist, 9903 West National Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344.

