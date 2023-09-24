WOOLLEY, Larry E.



Larry E. Woolley, 81, of Springfield, passed away September 17, 2023. He was born January 11, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, to Kenneth E. and R. Eileen Woolley. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Navistar and was the proprietor of Woolley's Tax Service. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of nearly 54 years, Sue. He is survived by his four daughters, Kim (Charles) Clark, Kelly (Richard) Walrod, Kerri Woolley-Burton (Alan Burton), and Kendi Woolley (Rich Gajewski), and one sister, Sharon Miller. He is also survived by grandchildren Ashley (Kris) Collins, Jordan Clark, Ethan Hudson, and Jacob Hudson, and great-grandson Karson Collins. A casual visitation will be held in the Rose Hill Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday, September 27th from 1-2:00 p.m. A private inurnment will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Larry to Ohio's Hospice www.ohioshospice.org.





