Woolf, Joseph A. "Joe"



Joseph A. Woolf, 78, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025 surrounded by family. Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Woolf; children, Jeff (Susan) Woolf, Jami (Aaron) Brown; grandchildren, Jordan Branham, Morgan Paul, Madison Woolf, Jake Woolf; siblings, Jean Ann (Bill) Baker, Dorothy (Perry) Boomershine, James Woolf; brother-in-law, Lee Weidner. Visitation will be from 10 AM  12 PM with funeral service at 12 PM Thursday, March 13, 2025 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Burial with Military Honors to follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buff Weidner Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Farmers & Merchants Bank Miamisburg. Memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



